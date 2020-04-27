Vikings roll out the dollars to sign some top college free agents

All players will sign contracts paying them the minimum of $610,000 in 2020.

The Vikings had 60 players on the roster before selecting 15 in the draft and then adding at least the 12 college free agents. That brought their total to 87, three less than the offseason limit of 90.

CORNERBACKS APLENTY

After having lost three key cornerbacks, Minnesota has been loading up on replacements.

The Vikings last month released starter Xavier Rhodes and had starter Trae Waynes and primary nickelback Mackensie Alexander leave in free agency. They then took TCU’s Jeff Gladney in the first round of the draft, Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler in the third round and Temple’s Harrison Hand in the fifth before adding Clarke.

Clarke was a Central Florida teammate in 2017 of Mike Hughes, whom the Vikings took in the first round of the 2018 draft and is a strong candidate to be a starter in 2020 at outside cornerback or be the nickelback. Other potential starters on the roster to start on the outside are Holton Hill, entering his third season, and Kris Boyd, entering his second.