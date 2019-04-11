April 12-13 at Mauston Tourney

April 15 at Arcadia (DH)

April 23 at Luther

April 26 West Salem

April 29 at BRF

May 2 Westby

May 4 at C-FC Quad

May 7 at De Soto

May 10 Sparta

May 11 Viroqua Invite

May 13 G-E-T (DH)

May 14 Aquinas

May 16 Luther

May 18 at Richland Center

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

