April 12-13 at Mauston Tourney
April 15 at Arcadia (DH)
April 23 at Luther
April 26 West Salem
April 29 at BRF
May 2 Westby
May 4 at C-FC Quad
May 7 at De Soto
May 10 Sparta
May 11 Viroqua Invite
May 13 G-E-T (DH)
May 14 Aquinas
May 16 Luther
May 18 at Richland Center
