Coming up next Saturday we will be back out at the Farmers Market for our monthly commitment to provide activities for youth. Join us Saturday, Aug. 4, at 9:30 a.m. as we provide the materials to create milk carton flower pots. The Friends of the Library will be with us selling handmade bookmarks, balloon balls, zipper pulls and more! Our booth will be located near the entrance to Western and the library.
If your group or organization is looking for a place to hold your next meeting, please consider using one of the spaces available at the library. Our conference room comfortably seats 16 people, while our program room is equipped for groups as large as 34. Both spaces have wi/fi access and HDMI cords to plug in a computer to project an agenda or video to screens. Both meeting spaces are available at no charge. You can reserve a space anytime by logging onto our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
