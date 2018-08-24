Work is underway on the creation of a coding club for McIntosh Memorial Library. Three hundred fifty libraries across the United States applied for the grant and only 50 were selected as recipients. A code club is an opportunity for young people to gather together at the library to learn computer programming. More details will be coming soon.
Last week we started rolling out a new text messaging system for our patrons. If you were registered for the old system and were unhappy with it, please consider giving this new system a try. The patrons who have already signed up have commented on how much they appreciate being able to track their holds and renew items just by texting. To get started, text “signup” to 608-313-5911. Additional information is available on this service at our circulation desk.
We still have a few spots open for our beginning needle felting class in September. The class will be held Friday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. in our program room. To register, simply stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.