Dec. 4 at West Salem
Dec. 6 at Sparta
Dec. 11 Brookwood
Dec. 13 G-E-T
Dec. 18 at Arcadia
Dec. 20 at Lancaster
Jan. 4 Westby
Jan. 8 at Prairie du Chien
Jan. 10 at Luther
Jan. 15 West Salem
Jan. 21 North Crawford
Jan. 22 at Mauston
Jan. 26 Black River Falls at La Crosse Center
Jan. 29 at Richland Center
Jan. 31 at G-E-T
Feb. 5 Arcadia
Feb. 8 at Westby
Feb. 12 De Soto
Feb. 14 Luther
Feb. 21 at Black River Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.