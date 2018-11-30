BOYS
Dec. 1 at Stoughton
Dec. 4 Black River Falls
Dec. 6 Tomah
Dec. 8 Milton
Dec. 11 La Crescent
Dec. 15 at Monroe
Dec. 20 Onalaska
Dec. 22 vs. Aquinas at Omni Center
Dec. 28 at Chequamegon
Dec. 29 at Medford
Jan. 3 West Salem
Jan. 10 at Black River Falls
Jan. 12 at Milton
Jan. 15 at La Crescent
Jan. 19 De Forest
Jan. 22 at Tomah
Jan. 26 Monroe
Jan. 31 at West Salem
Feb. 2 at Sauk Prairie
Feb. 8 Stoughton
