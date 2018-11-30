BOYS

Dec. 1 at Stoughton

Dec. 4 Black River Falls

Dec. 6 Tomah

Dec. 8 Milton

Dec. 11 La Crescent

Dec. 15 at Monroe

Dec. 20 Onalaska

Dec. 22 vs. Aquinas at Omni Center

Dec. 28 at Chequamegon

Dec. 29 at Medford

Jan. 3 West Salem

Jan. 10 at Black River Falls

Jan. 12 at Milton

Jan. 15 at La Crescent

Jan. 19 De Forest

Jan. 22 at Tomah

Jan. 26 Monroe

Jan. 31 at West Salem

Feb. 2 at Sauk Prairie

Feb. 8 Stoughton

