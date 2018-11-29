Friday, Nov. 30
- Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
- Cooking Friday for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
- Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire for Adults, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 6:30 p.m. to midnight
Saturday, Dec. 1
- Westby United Methodist Church Christmas cookie walk, 202 E. State St., Westby, 9 a.m. to noon
- Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School Holiday Faire for Kids and Families, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Westby Chamber of Commerce’s White Christmas business promotions and Santa Hunt with prizes, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cashton Community Cub’s visit with Santa, Cashton Community Hall, activities, 11 a.m.; Santa’s arrival, noon
Sunday, Dec. 2
- Viroqua Eagles Community Children’s Christmas Party, 216 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, noon-2:30 p.m.
- Vernon County Historical Society’s Candy Cane Tour of Homes, Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, 1-5 p.m.
- Caroling of the Choirs, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 3
- Produce distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
- Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group, fellowship room, Maplewood Terrace 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, 4 p.m.
- Code club for 8-18-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 212 W. Penn St., La Farge, 6:30 p.m.
- Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
- Viroqua Middle School Grade 7-8 band, choir and orchestra concert, high school gym, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
- Story Time for 1-3-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 10:30-11 a.m.
- Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
- Bethel Home Auxiliary, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
- Story time for 1-5-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 6:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
- Food distribution, Living Faith Food Pantry, 852 N. Main St., Viroqua, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1004 W. Broadway, Viroqua, weigh-in, 10-10:15 a.m.; meeting, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
- Story time for 3-6-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper, Viroqua Police and Fire Station, 702 E. Broadway, Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. until chili is gone
- Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
- Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, basement Community Room 3, Vernon Memorial Hospital, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 6
- Viroqua Elementary School Grades 1 and 3 holiday concert, elementary school cafetorium, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Good Shepherd Clothes Closet, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 1-3 p.m.
- Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 7
- Driftless Al-Anon Family Group, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use entrance off parking lot in back), 12:30 p.m.
- Cooking Friday for 6-14-year-olds, McIntosh Memorial Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 3:30-4:15 p.m.
About the calendar
If you wish to have your event listed on the Viroqua Community Calendar, please mail it to the Vernon County Broadcaster, P.O. Box 472, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua, WI 54665 by noon Friday at least two weeks in advance. Events for the calendar can also be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net or placed in the drop box. The space in the calendar is for nonprofit community events, or listing for-profit community entertainment events that have been advertised in the Broadcaster. The entity purchasing the ad must also inquire about the calendar listing.
