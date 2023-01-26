Viroqua Community Theater to hold variety show Feb. 4

Viroqua Community Theater is shining a light on our community stars with a Variety Show - For One Night Only. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. the lights will be bright in the Landmark Center Theater space at 500 E. Jefferson St., as area performers, both old and new to the community, tread the boards.

Bob Solverson will start the line-up with his old time accordion. Bob and Wayne Sherry will also entertain with bluegrass songs. Other musical acts include the singing of Elise Nicole, Kevin Mattson bringing an original Neuro Scientific Song, Craig Anderson sharing a song Hwy. 61 with his original lyrics, and Laurie MacKay rounds out the musical acts with her fiddle. 5678 Dance will present a hip-hop duet with Kailey Walker and Allison Harberg. Gabrielle Ratte will present an interpretive dance number.

Comedy will be presented in four skits. Tanja Birke brings an original piece about dogs and cats, “Buster & Cleo," Ian and Elisabeth Baird created an original sketch,“The Age Old Distraction." Dan Heilman and Jessica Cress play in a skit called, “Baking with Brittany." Carl Schlect and Sara Tedeschi will bring a cubist drama, written in 1921, “The Illuminati in Drama Libre."

The masters of ceremony for the evening are Karen Dahl and Adam Fogelson. Tickets are $20 at the door. Student rates are $10. Popcorn and beverages will be for sale in the lobby. Don’t miss this one night only event, support local talent and laugh the winter blues away.