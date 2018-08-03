The Viroqua Eagles Auxiliary is a organization that is based on "People Helping People." According to the bylaws of the National Fraternity of Eagles, every fundraiser/event must have a goal/recipient of the profits.
This past year, the auxiliary awarded $4,079.25 to community, state and national organizations that include the following associations: Alzheimer's, cancer, diabetes, Jimmy Durante Children's Network, heart, kidney, Lew Reed, Diabetic Research Center, scholarships through the Evelyn Schreier Foundation, Vernon County DARE and Crawford County Counteract programs, and local libraries. This does not include the more than $22,000 that will be given to Gundersen Health System for cancer research that will be presented at the 2019 Cancer Telethon.
The 2018-19 officers are: President Jane Fossum, Vice President Judy Neurerburg, Secretary Nancy Thompson, Treasurer Sandy Skarda, Chaplain Mary Broderick, Conductor Cindy Boyington, Inside Guard Kim Cade, and Trustees Alice Olson, Crystal Moore and Barb Hammond.
The Eagles Auxiliary meets the first and third Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. New members are always welcome.
