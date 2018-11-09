The Viroqua Education Association's Shopping Expo and Craft Fair will be held at Viroqua High School, 100 Blackhawk Drive, Viroqua, Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shoppers who bring a food item to donate to the local food pantry receive a free drink.
