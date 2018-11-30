GIRLS
Nov. 30 at Medford
Dec. 6 at Onalaska
Dec. 7 Rhinelander
Dec. 15 at Middleton
Dec. 21 Sun Prairie
Dec. 22 Beloit Memorial
Dec. 27 & 29 at Rhinelander
Jan. 4 Somerset
Jan. 5 Chippewa Falls
Jan. 8 at Stoughton
Jan. 11 Baraboo
Jan. 15 at ECA Stars Eau Claire
Jan. 19 Middleton
Jan. 22 Onalaska
Jan. 26 at Sun Prairie
Feb. 1 Medford
Feb. 2 at Beloit Memorial
Feb. 5 at Baraboo
Feb. 7 at Black River Falls
