Dec. 10 at Reedsburg
Dec. 20 Arcadia
Jan. 5 at Mt. Horeb Invite
Jan. 12 at Holmen Invite
Jan. 18 Viroqua Invite
Jan. 24 West Salem-Aquinas
Jan. 26 at River Valley Invite
Feb. 2 at PEG Invite, La Crosse
Feb. 4 at Westby
Feb. 15 Conference at Arcadia
Feb. 23 Sectional at Platteville
