Viroqua High School graduate wins nursing award

Former Viroquan Jacqueline Jenkins, RN is the AAPACN 2020Inspiration Award Winner. The award is presented by American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing. Because 2020 conference is now planned as a virtual in June, AAPACN featured the 2020 AAPACN award winners in a blog series every week in April.

The Inspiration Award is given to an aspiring and inspiring leader. Jenkins is an interim director of nursing for the Good Samaritan Society in Minnesota.

In her nomination of Jenkins, Karla Boettcher, NP, wrote: “Inspiration means ‘the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something, especially creative. It is a feeling of enthusiasm you get from someone who has new and creative ideas.’

“This certainly describes Jacquie. As an LTC care interim DON, Jacquie leads by example, tackling each issue with compassion and understanding. Her positive attitude is contagious, inspiring everyone she meets to want to be more like her. Jacquie’s priority is making the staff feel validated and heard – that they truly have a voice. Once they feel that way, then they pass that on to the residents.”

Jenkins, who lives in Fairmont, Minn., has worked as director of nursing for the past 25 years, and has worked for Good Samaritan for the past seven. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1972, and from Western Wisconsin Technical College with an Associates of Nursing in 1990. She is the daughter of Doris and the late Harlan Parr of Viroqua.

