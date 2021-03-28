Viroqua library to host book discussion with Tom Lukens

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with Valley Stewardship Network, will be hosting a virtual book discussion on Friday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m.

Join VSN Board Chair Tom Lukens in a discussion of Doug Tallamy's book, "Nature's Best Hope." In this book Tallamy outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. He shows homeowners how they can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide ecosystem services and wildlife habitats. Tallamy refers to this conversion effort as the creation of a "Homegrown National Park." He says he gets shivers when he envisions the multitude of ecosystem services that will be derived from converting even half of our sterile lawns to native plantings.

Lukens will share how the book has inspired him to take on native planting projects in both urban and rural spaces and then invite people to talk about how the book has inspired them. Multiple copies of the book are available for checkout through McIntosh Memorial Library.

This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the program will be offered through Zoom. Links to the virtual program will be available on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page and website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

