Viroqua library to host 'From Thoughts to Things'

McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting “From Thoughts to Things” with Gayle O’Meara Nielsen. The program will take place Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. in the library program room.

During the program, learn how to use the power of the subconscious mind to tap into creativity and inspiration. O’Meara Nielsen will present scientific information about the brain and work with participants to practice some quick and easy tools to leverage the potential of your brain to expand your possibilities.

O’Meara Nielsen is a hypnotist, certified matrix energetics practitioner, and martial artist. With degrees in Electro-Mechanical Technology and Visual Communications, and a past corporate career with a Fortune 100 company in laboratory materials testing and Information Technology, she brings a solid science background to her work in understanding consciousness and exploring the potential of the human mind. She works with clients individually and in group to access positive states create outstanding change.

For more information about this upcoming program, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.

