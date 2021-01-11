Viroqua library to host talk about Korean violin music

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a talk titled, "Dr. Soh-Hyun Altino Park on Playing Korean Music on the Violin." The program will be held virtually on Friday, Jan. 15 from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. The direct Zoom link may be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

Violinist, Dr. Soh-Hyun Park Altino is highly regarded as a gifted teacher and a versatile performer of solo and chamber music. Lauded for her “poise and precision,” her engagements have taken her throughout the United States and around the world, to perform and collaborate with many renowned chamber musicians.

A native of Korea, Altino grew up in a musical family. At age 16, she came to the U.S. and studied at the Peabody Institute at John Hopkins University in Maryland. She completed her bachelor’s, master’s and the Doctor of Musical Arts degrees in violin performance at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Her recent research activities include her trailblazing work in interpreting Korean traditional sanjo on the violin and promoting new compositions with roots in the traditional music.