Democrat Paul Buhr defeated Alicia Leinberger in the Aug. 14 partisan primary election for the 96th Assembly District seat. Buhr received 1,971 votes to Leinberger’s 1,604 votes. Both candidates are from Viroqua.
Buhr will now face Republican Loren Oldenburg of Chaseburg in the Nov. 6 general election with each man vying to succeed retiring longtime Rep. Lee Nerison for the 96th Assembly District seat that includes all of Vernon County. Oldenburg ran uncontested in the primary election.
In his campaign profile, Buhr said he ran for Wisconsin Assembly with the intent “of sustaining the worthy tradition of rural life here in this beautiful area.”
If elected in November, Buhr said he is focused on the essential elements of maintaining a rural economy including good roads; excellent schools; access to affordable healthcare; broadband availability; and a commitment to the conservation of natural resources.
“I want to be a representative for everyone, ensuring that people of all ages can live here and prosper now and far into the future,” Buhr said.
Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff said voting in the county went smoothly, and about 33 percent of registered voters came out to cast their ballot.
