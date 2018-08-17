VIROQUA — After 44 years in retail, Monte and Cheryl Sime have decided to retire from their Viroqua business, Sime Furniture.
Monte’s parents, Maxine and Harlan Sime, had a furniture store in Readstown. Monte’s father died at 58 in 1974 of a heart attack. Shortly after Harlan’s death, Monte and Cheryl married.
“When his mom settled that part of the business, we used the empty building for furniture restoration,” Cheryl said.
Cheryl said people would ask about the furniture store. Some time passed and, Cheryl said, the furniture restoration business was not lucrative. And, Monte added, the chemicals used “were not good.” The couple then decided to try a furniture store in Readstown. The Simes looked at the current property along Hwy. 14 on Viroqua’s south side in 1982.
Monte said it was a good time to retire because someone had told him, “You can make more money, but you can’t make more time.” And he took that to heart.
“We want to do things we can’t do now,” Cheryl said.
“We both have pretty good hobbies,” Monte added.
Monte said he enjoys “monkeying with old cars,” riding bicycle and woodworking.
Cheryl said she enjoys walking, gardening and wants to do more traveling. “We are looking forward to a weekend off.”
Cheryl said they saw people they know passing away and that gave them pause. “We could go another five years,” but she added that their children, Brooke and Phillip, didn’t have an interest in retail.
The Simes have seen many changes while they have been in business.
Monte said the 1980s were booming, and the 1990s were also good, and that’s when they built a couple of their buildings. Cheryl said after 9/11 things changed, and business wasn’t “quite the same.”
“The last year or two have been good,” Monte said. “That’s when you want to go out, when things are good.”
A going-out-of-business sale started Aug. 2, and the Simes said it will take several months to sell out all of the merchandise.
Monte said people are interested in the property. “We have had no less than six interested in buying.” Cheryl said a couple of manufacturers have also expressed interest.
“We are fortunate to have had good customers, and we’ve had good people working for us,” Cheryl said.
