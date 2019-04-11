April 12 at Sparta
April 15 at Lancaster
April 16 G-E-T
April 22 at Arcadia
April 23 at BRF
April 25 at Westby
April 26 Cashton
April 27 at PdC Tourney
May 3 Arcadia
May 4 at Fennimore Tourney
May 6 at G-E-T
May 7 at De Soto
May 9 at Luther
May 11 Viroqua Invite
