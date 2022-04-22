 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua softball schedule

April 28 West Salem

May 2 at Arcadia (DH)

May 3 at Westby

May 5 BRF

May 7 at Royall Triangular

May 10 G-E-T

May 12 Luther

May 13 Hillsboro

May 14 Viroqua Invite

May 17 Richland Center

