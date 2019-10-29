VOLLEYBALL
Thursday, Oct. 24
WIAA Regional Semifinals
Division 3
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Westby 1
MELROSE — The Mustangs lost the second set but bounced back to win the final two and keep their season alive.
Melrose-Mindoro (28-6) defeated Westby 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19. Emily Herzberg led the Mustangs with 29 kills and 12 digs, followed by 14 kills from Mesa Byom and 31 assists from Calette Lockington. Lockington and Lauren Koss had nine digs apiece.
Westby (17-17) was led by 12 kills from Alayna Winterfield, 19 assists from Finley Konrad and 22 digs from Claire Griffin.
Melrose-Mindoro will faced the winner of Cochrane-Fountain City and Eau Claire Regis at home at 7 p.m. Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
WIAA Sectional
Saturday, Oct. 26
Division 2
COLBY, Wis. — Logan’s fifth-ranked boys won a sectional championship with the top two finishers and a team score of 43.
Senior Zach Slevin was the first to cross the finish line in 16:57.2, and he was followed by junior teammate Tracy Bye (17:15.2).
West Salem placed third (125), while Elk Mound grabbed the second team spot in the state field with a 68.
West Salem’s Charlie McKinney (third, 17:19) and Brady Niemeier (sixth, 17:24.8) are individual state qualifiers with their finishes.
The Rangers also received scoring performances from Dylan Mitchell (seventh, 17:34.6), Daniel Wilson (14th, 18:08.4) and Jameson Jones (19th, 18:23.2).
Logan’s girls placed third and just missed out on a state berth with a score of 82. Medord (33) won and was followed by Wisconsin Dells (67).
Greta Trapp (fifth, 20:48.2) and Ellie Haverland (11th, 21:21.8) both qualified individually for Logan. Viroqua’s Cailtin Fox (sixth, 21:00.4) and West Salem’s Macey Tauscher (ninth, 21:05.7) also qualified.
