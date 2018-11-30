Dec. 1 at Black Hawk Invite
Dec. 6 G-E-T/MM
Dec. 8 at Wisconsin Dells Center Invite
Dec. 18 vs. Central at Logan
Dec. 22 Invite at Madison
Dec. 28-29 Bi-State at La Crosse Center
Jan. 5 at Lodi Invite
Jan. 10 West Salem-Bangor
Jan. 11 at Arcadia
Jan. 17 Westby
Jan. 19 at Sparta Invite
Jan. 24 at Black River Falls
Feb. 2 Conference at Arcadia
