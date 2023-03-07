Food distribution hours at the Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua have expanded to better serve the community.

The pantry, which is located at 209 Sands Rd., is now open Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new hours went into effect March 6. Previously, pantry hours ended at 5 p.m. Hours for outside no-contact pick up are from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Titus Hochstetler, food pantry manager, said a rapid increase of patrons visiting the food pantry and a growing food need in the community prompted the expansion of the hours, along with a desire to meet the needs of the community’s hard-working citizens.

Hochstetler said all throughout 2022 the pantry started seeing an increase of patrons. He said in January of last year, the average was 65 to 70 households being served per week. In January of this year, an average of 121 households were served per week.

“By spring of last year it was an average of 70 to 75 households per week and by early fall it was 90 as an average,” he said.

Hochstetler said there would be some spike days where there would be 15 more households than was typical, especially going into the fall and winter.

He said the food pantry expects to see more patrons since extra FoodShare benefits were cut at the end of February.

Anyone who needs more information about the food pantry may call the office at 608-637-7410, or follow the pantry on Facebook. If anyone has questions about the income guidelines, they may go to https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/library/collection/f-40059i.

Hochstetler said work is being done to update the food pantry’s website.