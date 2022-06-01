Viroqua's Lucy Taylor collects items for Sojourner Family Peace Center

Lucy Taylor, daughter of Pete and Alycann Taylor, of Viroqua, became interested in learning more about women and families in crisis. As she learned more about the subject Lucy decided to make this important matter her eighth-grade project at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School.

Lucy’s grandmother recommended that she come to Milwaukee and meet with the staff of the Sojourner Family Peace Center. It should be noted that the Sojourner Center services thousands of clients each year emphasizing the extent of the problem.

Lucy spent time with members of the center learning about what families go through in abusive relationships and other problems.

Lucy asked them what she could do to help the Sojourner Center. They said they always needed toiletries, children’s clothing and personal hygiene items. Lucy decided that getting needed materials for the center would be the major emphasis of her class project and decided to have a drive to get the needed items. Lucy, along with her mentor Erin Ford, created flyers and contacted people to donate to the center. She set up collection baskets at Pleasant Ridge and had a drop-off day on Friday, March, 25, after school. The response was incredible. People began bringing items to the school and to the Friday drop-off. Donations continued in the weeks that followed.

Lucy and her family brought the items to Milwaukee and on the Monday following Easter took them to the Sojourner Center.

When Lucy and her mother went into the center and told the staff they had Lucy’s donated items a small red wagon was produced to carry them in. The staff had to be told they would need an additional and larger cart.

When the staff came outside to get the donations they were overwhelmed. Lucy’s effort resulted in hundreds of items being donated.

Lucy and the remarkable generosity of the people who donated to the project made a lasting impression on the staff of the Sojourner Family Peace Center who could not have been more grateful.

