Virtual group focuses on acceptance and transformation
The Franciscan Spirituality Center offers a new monthly group through Zoom videoconferencing to explore how acceptance can lead to transformation in one’s personal life.

Acceptance and Transformation: A Virtual Group Experience will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8. FSC spiritual directors Rose Elsbernd, FSPA, and Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, will facilitate discussion based on Tara Brach’s wise insights from her work “Radical Acceptance.”

The group is designed to offer empathy and mutual support as participants discuss how the content is relevant to their individual lives.

“We will strive to provide a confidential and supportive environment as we share our personal stories,” Hennessey said.

Cost is $150 for the six-month program. Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

