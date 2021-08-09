Visit the Houston County Historical Society during Fair Week

The Houston County Historical Society museum complex will be open Thursday, Aug. 19, from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21 from 9 to 8 p.m.; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Research Center will be closed. New displays in the main museum will include a panel display of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment of Women's Suffrage, courtesy of the League of Women Voters. A second panel display will be Red River Girl, which tells the story of Badger Valley immigrants that moved to the Red River Valley.

Other displays include a communication display of the progression from telegraph to computers, Ardell Lein's trip around the world, vintage clothing, two quilts made by Caledonia Elementary School fifth graders, a replica of the Evenson family barn in Spring Grove and new acquisitions. Jan Small will have a continuous television loop set up to view positive images from the Palen glass negative collection.

The Sheldon Presbyterian Church will have items from the Aideen Chapter of Eastern Star, a framed Sprague calendar and a quilt. Visit the Flatten-Swenson Pioneer Log Home, Mayville Town Hall, Daley School and the Agricultural building. Audrey Almo, Caledonia will entertain visitors with her accordion music and Carson Krueger, Brownsville, will play the organ in the Sheldon Presbyterian Church at various times.

