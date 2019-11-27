Viterbo program breaks down barriers to the arts

Viterbo University has awarded more than $12,400 to area schools to help offset the cost of field trips to see theater performances and other shows at the university.
The Arts for All program allows K-12 teachers to apply for funding based on the percentage of students at their school qualifying for free or reduced lunch. If 50% of a school’s students qualify, for example, that school can receive a 50% discount on tickets.
Performances in this year’s Arts for Young American School Series include historical shows such as “Sweet Chariot” and “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks,” as well as popular children’s literature adapted into plays, such as “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” and “Lyle the Crocodile.”
Tickets are $6 or $7 for the series.
Viterbo officials say they hope to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the arts, regardless of their economic background.
“Our goal with the Arts for All program is to help remove barriers for children to experience the arts,” said Michael Ranscht, director of the Fine Arts Center. “Many of the schools in our immediate area have high percentages of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch programs, and without the funding provided through Arts for All, those students and their classes might not be able to attend performances.”
Arts for All funding will help nearly 4,000 area K-8 students attend performances this year.
Regional schools to receive funding include:
- Arcadia Elementary
- Bangor Elementary
- Emerson Elementary, La Crosse
- Hamilton Elementary, La Crosse
- Hintgen Elementary, La Crosse
- Lincoln Middle, La Crosse
- Logan Middle, La Crosse
- North Woods International School, La Crosse
- Northern Hills Elementary, Onalaska
- Northside Elementary, La Crosse
- Royall Elementary, Elroy
- Prairie View Elementary, Holmen
- Southern Bluffs Elementary, La Crosse
- Spence Elementary, La Crosse
- Summit Elementary, La Crosse
- Viking Elementary, Holmen
For more information about the Arts for All program, contact Tina Napiorkowski at 608-796-3735 or kanapiorkowski@viterbo.edu, or visit the Fine Arts Center web page at www4.viterbo.edu/fine-arts-center/arts-all.