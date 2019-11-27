Viterbo program breaks down barriers to the arts

Viterbo University has awarded more than $12,400 to area schools to help offset the cost of field trips to see theater performances and other shows at the university.

The Arts for All program allows K-12 teachers to apply for funding based on the percentage of students at their school qualifying for free or reduced lunch. If 50% of a school’s students qualify, for example, that school can receive a 50% discount on tickets.

Performances in this year’s Arts for Young American School Series include historical shows such as “Sweet Chariot” and “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks,” as well as popular children’s literature adapted into plays, such as “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” and “Lyle the Crocodile.”

Tickets are $6 or $7 for the series.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Viterbo officials say they hope to ensure that every child has the opportunity to experience the arts, regardless of their economic background.