Viterbo volleyball: V-Hawks, led by experience at the net, ready to embark on unique season

The V-Hawks also lost Rachel Frankowski and Jenna Phillips, the team’s dig leaders from last season, to graduation.

Junior Adrianna Reinhart, a Caledonia High School graduate who had 334 digs a season ago, will take over as libero, and DeLong expects senior Jade Putz and freshman Cassidy Spies to compete for court time.

Saturday will provide a good test for how well Viterbo fills those holes.

Grand View, which beat the V-Hawks in five sets last season and made the NAIA Tournament, returns nearly all of its major contributors outside of setter Trystin Luneckas. Viterbo lost to Missouri Baptist in four sets a year ago, and the Spartans return two of their top hitters in Isidora Stojovic and Giovanna Tapigliani in addition to libero Ariana Macies, who led the team with 621 digs last season.

“They’re perennial, always in the top 10, both teams,” DeLong said. “... It’s just going to be a great battle, and that’s the type of teams we want to play.”

But again, win or lose, the V-Hawks have a long season ahead of them. And the team will be happy just to be back out on the court after the pandemic has claimed so many seasons.

“It will be kind of surreal to be honest with you,” DeLong said. “... You never knew when this day was going to come, if it was going to come. And we’ve managed to get through it, and hopefully we can do the whole year like this.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.