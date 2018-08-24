The poetry of Joanne Shird and the walnut ink drawings of Susan Cushing combine to tell the tale of the Old 131 Trail, the central pathway of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Their collaborative work will be unveiled at VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception Sept. 6.
Adragna Shird’s poetry stems from two lifelong loves — writing and her deep affinity with nature. She has spent countless hours out-of-doors, searching for essential meaning in each element and finding the words to describe that essence. When she is able to bring together her love of words and her love of nature, she feels as though she has honored both.
Cushing has hiked, drawn and painted in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve since the 1970s. Her art is her way of sharing some of the beauty that she finds in the land and life around her. If, after viewing her work, you feel compelled to go to fields or forests, to walk, to listen, and perhaps look with new eyes, she feels her drawings have done their work.
The artists have collaborated to describe the Old 131 Trail, or the Old Road, that winds 5 miles from Rockton to La Farge.
Adragna Shird’s poetry and Cushing’s drawings, along with the work of VIVA’s 23 member-artists, will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
