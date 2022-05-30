VIVA Gallery to host pottery show in June

VIVA Gallery in Viroqua is having a pottery/ceramist show in June highlighting three guest artist potter/ceramists and featuring two VIVA member potter/ceramists. This show opens June 2 with the First Thursday artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guest artists Johanna Wieczorek, Dianę Brown and Joe Cole will headline the show. Wieczorek’s work blends sculpture, texture and painting. She has had a lifelong interest in botanicals, and it shows in her work. Brown will be displaying work inspired by the natural world of seed renewal and plants. You will find her ceramic seed pod pieces captivating. Cole has a long history of working with wood-fired ceramics. His work has an earthy vibe that is both decorative and functional. The show ends July 6.

VIVA Gallery member potter/ceramists, Maureen Karlstad and Charna Schwartz, are the featured member artists in June. Karlstad’s work is bright and beautiful. Schwartz’s work will conjure dreams of green landscapes and blue skies.

Along with the guests and featured members this month the gallery welcomes Mike Lind as a new member. Mike has been a guest artist and has participated in the Artisan Market in past years.

Another big event in June is the Winding Roads Art Tour that happens the first weekend of the month, June 4 and 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Winding Roads Art Tour website the map, or stop by VIVA and pick up brochures for the tour. VIVA Gallery is a sponsor of the tour.

VIVA Gallery has been a mainstay at the Viroqua Public Market since 2004. The gallery represents 20-plus local artists. VIVA Gallery is located at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, 608-637-6918. Salt and Tipple has opened their doors; visitors on First Thursday are welcome to go next door for drinks and appetizers.

