Disgusting. Twenty years of condolences. we share your grief for your loved one, we are praying for you and let us know how we can help. This is the message I want to hear from politicians.
I confess that I am an abettor in the murder of your loved one. I beg your forgiveness. I have neither offered nor supported gun legislation including such basic regulations as outlawing bump stocks, federal gun registration and background checks. I have cowardly caved to the NRA.
I pledge that I will participate in bipartisan efforts to formulate gun legislation. I pledge that I will seek an F rating from the NRA and to accept no campaign contributions from that organization. If I fail, please vote me out of office.
Vivien Edwards, La Crescent
