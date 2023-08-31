The high school volleyball season is underway and with one state champion, three state qualifiers and five conference champions from a season ago, Chippewa County is once again loaded with talented players.

Here’s a list of who to watch this fall. Players are listed alphabetically.

Morgan Berg, New Auburn

The 6-foot Berg is a force in the middle for the Trojans. Berg was a second-team All-East Lakeland Conference selection a season ago and should be a difference maker at middle hitter/blocker again this year.

Abby Bresina, McDonell

One half of a senior setting duo, Bresina had 727 assists, 272 digs and 87 aces in McDonell’s Division 4 state title season of 2022 and was an All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention selection.

Emily Cooper, McDonell

Cooper is the other half the duo and had 633 assists, 185 digs and 33 aces and she too was an All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention for the Macks.

Audrey Dorn, McDonell

Dorn is a difference maker in the middle, tallying 315 kills, 298 digs, 69 blocks and 34 aces in a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State first team junior campaign.

Makenna Harel, Cadott

Harel had a team-high 328 digs and will step into the libero position for the Hornets. She will anchor the team’s defense and also had 60 aces last season.

Ella Hartzell, Lake Holcombe

Hartzell led the Chieftains in digs (256) and aces (24) a season ago in earning All-East Lakeland Conference second team honors. The senior was a key leader at libero for Lake Holcombe a season ago.

Amelia Herrick, Bloomer

Herrick facilitated the offense at setter for Bloomer on the way to the Division 2 state tournament a season ago with 961 assists and 221 digs in earning WVCA Division 2 All-State honorable mention.

Makya Hetherington, Cornell

Hetherington was a first team All-East Lakeland Conference selection a season ago in helping the Chiefs win their third straight league championship after leading the team with 305 assists and adding 155 digs and 65 kills.

Maddie Hunt, Chi-Hi

Hunt had 200 kills and 69 blocks for the Cardinals in earning second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors in 2022 as the program reached state for the first time. The lefty provides a tough look for opposing teams in the middle.

Katlyn Jones, Bloomer

Jones has shown the ability to take over games, as she did in Bloomer’s Division 2 sectional championship win over West Salem. The senior had 300 kills, 137 digs and 88 blocks and was a member of the WVCA Division 2 All-Tournament Team.

Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott

Kowalczyk led the Hornets in blocks (62) a season ago and will take on a bigger role as a hitter this year after tallying 180 kills, 33 aces and 286 digs in 2022.

Sophie Robinson, Chi-Hi

Robinson was second on the Cardinals in kills (314) a season ago with 264 digs and 63 aces as a WVCA Division 1 All-State honorable mention and All-Big Rivers first team pick. She recently committed to play in college at Division I Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

CC Seibel, Bloomer

Seibel led Bloomer in aces (67), was third on the Blackhawks in digs (339) and fourth in kills (226) a season ago in earning All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention honors.

Syleen Seichter, Stanley-Boyd

Seichter provides rare experience for the Orioles, playing in ally 37 games a season ago. Seichter had 31 total kills and will be looked to in the middle and on the right side for Stanley-Boyd.

Brooke Sime, Cornell

Sime earned All-East Lakeland first team honors, leading the Chiefs in aces (78) and being second in kills (122) and digs (158) and was also a scholar athlete for the team.

Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi

Steinmetz is the reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year after a monster junior campaign where she had 434 kills, 78 aces and 329 digs in earning unanimous WVCA Division 1 All-State first team honors and was also the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.