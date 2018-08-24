The rules of volleyball are simple, but they’re constantly changing, and they can differ depending on the level of competition.
Court Set-Up
A volleyball court is 30 feet wide and 60 feet long; each side of the net is 30 feet by 30 feet. A 2-inch line borders the court to serve as the out-of-bounds line. Any ball that touches the line during play is still considered in the court.
In volleyball, there are six people on the court at one time for each team. Typically three people are in the front row and three are in the back row. The front row is sectioned off by a line 10 feet from the net, called the attack line. Front-row players are not confined to this section of the court, but this is where most of their plays will be made.
Basics to Know
The one constant unchanged rule is that during each possession on one side of the net a team can only come in contact with the ball three times. The ideal sequence of contacts bump, set and spike or can be referred to as a pass, a set and a hit.
No player can make contact with the ball twice in succession, and the ball cannot be caught or carried over the net. A block is not considered as part of a hit. Each play starts off with a serve. The server steps behind the line at the very back of the court and has freedom to serve from wherever they please as long as their foot does not touch or cross the line. If the server’s foot crosses the end line, it is considered a foot fault and results in a side-out, which is a change in possession of the volleyball.
The server must make the ball go over the net on the serve and it doesn’t matter if the ball touches the net or not in the process.
Making the Rounds
Positions are numbered, 1 through 6, starting with the server in the back right corner. Then going in a counter-clockwise direction the rest of the positions are numbered. The actual direction of the rotation is clockwise with everyone shifting to the right one spot.
Rotation, if not fully understood, can be a very confusing part of the game. Players is in the back row cannot attack the ball in front of the 10-foot line on the court. Attacks are also called hits or spikes. The rule ensures that the strong hitters can’t dominate the game. When the strong hitters are in the back row, they can still attack the ball on the third hit, but they cannot jump in front of the 10-foot line.
Switching In and Out
In volleyball there are actually positions where a rotation allows a player to enter and exit the game in the same position every play. Many teams use a hand-linking system to make the switch easier, but no player can cross another’s plane of rotation until the ball goes over the net.
Rally Scoring
Scoring has changed to rally scoring where a point is awarded on every serve. Depending on the level of competition most matches are now played as the best three out of five games to 25 points with a tie breaker game to 15 points. Teams must win by at least two points in each game even if the score is greater than 25 or 15.
