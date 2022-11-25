Volunteers sought for Adopt-a-Driveway effort

Neighbors in Action, a program of the La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership, is seeking volunteers for its annual Adopt-a-Driveway campaign. The winter campaign matches frail and low-income seniors in La Crescent with helpers to assist with shoveling and snow removal. The campaign has been running for 15 years and hopes to match over 20 seniors with volunteers.

“It’s a privilege to work with the dedicated and community-driven volunteers who make this possible,” said Maya Roberts, director of volunteers at Neighbors in Action. “We hear regularly from older individuals that this service is vital to keeping them at home. Last year we matched slightly fewer driveways because of a decrease in volunteers following the covid pandemic. This year we’re looking forward to engaging more folks to meet this need in the community.”

Neighbors in Action helps seniors throughout Houston County age well at home by providing homemaking, outdoor and companionship services. Volunteers are matched one-on-one and have the opportunity to adopt a driveway (or sidewalk) for the entire snow season or serve as a fill-in volunteer.

To learn more serve as a fill-in volunteer, or see all of the volunteer opportunities available, individuals may visit www.neighborsinaction.net/volunteers or call 507-895-8123.