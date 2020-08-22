Voting in November: Start early and make a plan

Voters have been urged to vote absentee in large numbers since the pandemic first shook up the 2020 election cycle, in order to keep each other safe from the virus.
But the interruptions that President Donald Trump's new postmaster general has introduced to the United States Postal Service, coupled with Trump's own remarks about mail-in voting, have given many pause and anxiety about whether their ballots are safe to send through the mail.
"The key is for voters to act early," said Reid Magney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
According to the elections commission, the state hasn't seen a slowing of its mail due to the changes made, and testimonies from postal workers emphasize their dedication to getting ballots to clerks on time.
But there are still ways voters can help ensure their ballots get counted.
Here's advice from officials on how to protect your vote against the many hurdles for the upcoming Nov. 3 election:
Make a plan early
Regardless of what your plans are to vote in November, officials say it is important to make them now.
Ways to plan now include:
- Decide whether you will vote in-person or by mail.
- Register to vote.
- Find your polling place.
- Request your absentee ballot.
- Find transportation to your polling place.
- Identify who will be your witness for your absentee ballot.
- Gather any documents you may need to register at the polls.
- Call your clerk's office to see whether it has a drop box for absentee ballots.
- Read-up on what's on your ballot.
Mail-in voting
If you decide mail-in voting is the best route for you this election, officials urge you to request it immediately.
In Wisconsin, only ballots received by the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on election day will be counted, even if they are postmarked on time. During the state's spring elections, voters in the state were granted additional time, but no such extension has been approved for November's election.
Absentee ballots will begin being mailed to voters in Wisconsin on Sept. 17, according to the elections commission, and anyone who requests one after that date may have to wait about a week to receive it.
In the Coulee Region, mail typically also travels to St. Paul, Minnesota, to be sorted, adding additional mail time.
And once it's received, don't wait to fill it out and mail it back. And don't forget to sign it, and have your witness sign it as well, officials urge.
During the spring elections, officials recommended ways to get a witness while maintaining social distancing if you live alone, such as having the grocery store clerk sign for you, or have a neighbor watch through the window, then sign it and slide it under the door.
Some have noted that voting sooner than later will help ease the stress put on the postal service by "flattening" the mail-in ballot curve — not bombarding post offices with the majority of ballots at the last minute. The sooner you mail your ballot, the better circumstances there are for everyone's ballot.
But, if you feel you're running out of time to get it to your clerk's office on time by mailing it, don't stress. In Wisconsin, voters also have the option to drop ballots off at your clerk's office ahead of the election, and at your polling place on election day before polls close.
Some municipal clerk's offices around the state are offering secure ballot drop boxes outside of their buildings for even easier and safer drop-off.
And don't forget to check the status of your ballot once you mail it. You can see whether the ballot has been received and counted on myvote.wi.gov.
Voting in person
For some, voting in person might still be the best or only option, though.
In Wisconsin's spring primary, health officials reported there was no proof that coronavirus spread at the polls — and it's largely because of the precautions that were taken.
Maintaining six feet from other voters, wearing a mask or fabric face covering, using hand sanitizer and washing hands often are all ways to keep yourself and other voters safe at the polls.
All 13 of the city of La Crosse's polling places will be open on Nov. 3, and polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast your vote.
