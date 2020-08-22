Voting in November: Start early and make a plan

And once it's received, don't wait to fill it out and mail it back. And don't forget to sign it, and have your witness sign it as well, officials urge.

During the spring elections, officials recommended ways to get a witness while maintaining social distancing if you live alone, such as having the grocery store clerk sign for you, or have a neighbor watch through the window, then sign it and slide it under the door.

Some have noted that voting sooner than later will help ease the stress put on the postal service by "flattening" the mail-in ballot curve — not bombarding post offices with the majority of ballots at the last minute. The sooner you mail your ballot, the better circumstances there are for everyone's ballot.

But, if you feel you're running out of time to get it to your clerk's office on time by mailing it, don't stress. In Wisconsin, voters also have the option to drop ballots off at your clerk's office ahead of the election, and at your polling place on election day before polls close.

Some municipal clerk's offices around the state are offering secure ballot drop boxes outside of their buildings for even easier and safer drop-off.