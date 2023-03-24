Valley Stewardship Network will present its last Conservation on Tap of the season, “From Catbirds to Cuckoos – The Importance of North America’s Driftless Area for Global Bird Conservation,” Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The new venue is Tangled Hickory, 120 S. Main St., Viroqua.

Craig Thompson is the guest speaker. The Driftless Area harbors the largest expanse of forest between the Ozarks and Canada’s vast boreal biome. The region’s oak woodlands support an important population of migratory birds, many considered conservation priorities. The Driftless also provides critically important stopover habitat for millions of birds during spring and fall migration. This presentation will examine features that contribute to the region’s importance for birds, provide a glimpse into ongoing bird conservation efforts, and highlight actions Driftless residents can take to lend our feathered friends a helping hand.

Thompson began working for the Department of Natural Resources when gas was 86 cents per gallon. He specializes in protected areas and migratory bird conservation.

For more information, visit ww.valleystewardshipnetwork.org, send an email to info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org, or call 608-637-3615.

Conservation on Tap is a free presentation series by experts on various aspects of Driftless Area ecology and conservation. The goal of the series is to increase knowledge, connection to, and awareness of current conservation efforts and research.