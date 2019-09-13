Salaries will be on the agenda when the Tomah School Board convenes for its regular monthly meeting Monday.
The meeting is 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Four different agenda items will deal with employee compensation. The board will review wage increase recommendations for support staff and central office personnel, consider changes to the extra pay schedule for extracurricular positions and a job description change/wage adjustment for a technology employee.
The board will also request permission to borrow up to $4.5 million during the 2019-20 school year to cover gaps in state aid payments.
Other agenda items include:
- Consideration of proposed FFA trips for 2019-20.
- Approval of two exchange students for 2019-20.
- Recognition of Wisconsin Association of School Board Business Honor Roll recipients.
- Report on 2018-19 American Indian Language Revitalization Grant.
- Review of student enrollment numbers.
- Report on instrumental music drive by school district band instructors.
- Review plans for teacher training during Sept. 26 early dismissal day.
- First review of several board polices, including inter-district open enrollment, student fund raising, student fees and student records.
- Resignations/approval of contracts.
- Consideration of open enrollment requests.
Prior to the regular board meeting, the Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m., and the Personnel Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio at lee.net.
