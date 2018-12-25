I remember how excited my sister and brothers and I would get at Christmas time when I was a young boy, about 9 and 10 years old. We looked forward to the decorations, the tree and the arrival of gifts from Santa.
Each year the gifts were very nice, and we received a very expensive wagon one year. It had large wheels in back and was very sturdy and easy to pull.
At the time, our family lived in the small town of
Sherry, Wis. My father and uncles owned a cheese factory. We lived in a comfortable home but, unfortunately, we did not have a well.
This is why the new wagon was a significant Christmas gift: We had no water immediately available for bathing, and we had to use outdoor bathroom facilities. Each day, we had to put two empty milk cans on the wagon and pull it about a quarter-mile to the cheese factory.
At the factory, we would load two full cans of water — one hot and one cold — and pull the wagon back with the water for use at our home. We always felt that the wagon was an exceptional gift, and it will always be remembered as the gift that made our daily task more manageable.
— Alan Bassuener of La Crosse
