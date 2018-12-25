I remember how excited my sister and brothers and I would get at Christmas time when I was a young boy, about 9 and 10 years old. We looked forward to the decorations, the tree and the arrival of gifts from Santa.

Each year the gifts were very nice, and we received a very expensive wagon one year. It had large wheels in back and was very sturdy and easy to pull.

Bassuener

Bassuener

At the time, our family lived in the small town of

Sherry, Wis. My father and uncles owned a cheese factory. We lived in a comfortable home but, unfortunately, we did not have a well.

This is why the new wagon was a significant Christmas gift: We had no water immediately available for bathing, and we had to use outdoor bathroom facilities. Each day, we had to put two empty milk cans on the wagon and pull it about a quarter-mile to the cheese factory.

At the factory, we would load two full cans of water — one hot and one cold — and pull the wagon back with the water for use at our home. We always felt that the wagon was an exceptional gift, and it will always be remembered as the gift that made our daily task more manageable.

— Alan Bassuener of La Crosse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local news editor

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.