ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s comeback bid fizzled Tuesday in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor’s race.
Walz had been considered a top contender in the three-way primary to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, despite losing his party’s nod in early June. And Johnson was a longshot, given Pawlenty’s unparalleled name recognition and fundraising from two terms as governor and a brief presidential campaign in 2012.
The stakes are high for both parties. For Democrats, the governor’s office could be their only lever of power if they don’t take the state House later this year. Republicans see a chance at seizing complete control of state government in the traditionally blue state.
Walz’s six terms in Congress and Lori Swanson’s three as attorney general made them more recognizable to voters, but it was state Rep. Erin Murphy who carried the Democratic Party’s endorsement heading into Tuesday’s primary. She staked out more liberal ground than either one and was hoping Dayton’s backing would give a boost.
Swanson, meanwhile, stuck to more moderate positions. She said she wouldn’t support legalizing recreational marijuana and would merely set up a task force to study giving driver’s licenses to immigrants living in the state illegally. Murphy and Walz both said they’d push for both policies outright.
Murphy and Walz benefited from potentially historic turnout in the Minneapolis area, where a crowded Democratic primary to replace Keith Ellison in Congress was helping draw voters. By midday, Minneapolis elections officials said they had already surpassed turnout for the last three primaries, and were nearing the record of around 51,000 of 2010.
But Swanson’s campaign was beset by late accusations that she had pressured staffers in her office to volunteer in her political campaigns. She punched back, calling one accuser a “liar” and saying she had never compelled political work. She also suffered a setback when her running mate, U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, was accused of mishandling sexual harassment allegations against an aide in his congressional office.
Swanson conceded defeat in the race after a disappointing showing, declaring “the people have spoken” after she trailed in early returns.
Swanson scrapped her plans for a fourth term as attorney general and launched a last-minute bid for governor. As one of her party’s top vote-getters after three terms as the state’s top attorney, she had been considered a top contender.
Their primary had turned ugly in its final days. Swanson, who entered the race at the last minute and then spent most of her two-month campaign on advertisements rather than public appearances, launched a late attack ad on Walz for missing more than 60 percent of congressional votes in 2018.
In the Republican matchup, Pawlenty had been the heavy favorite to win the GOP primary, with a massive fundraising advantage and a much higher profile than Johnson. Johnson had the party’s support but faced a constant ad barrage from Pawlenty and also was saddled with his loss to Dayton just four years earlier.
Pawlenty’s critique that Trump was “unhinged and unfit for the presidency” just weeks before Election Day was a constant on the campaign trail, with Johnson gleefully reminding voters of his opponent’s remarks. It was part of why Johnson tried to brand Pawlenty as part of the “status quo,” positioning himself as the true conservative as compared to Pawlenty, who headed to Washington, D.C., after leaving office in 2011 to lobby for some of the nation’s largest banks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.