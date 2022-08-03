WAPS School Board Member at Large: Anthony Alwan

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

I am interested in running so that I can be a voice for the voiceless in Winona. For far to long individuals of marginalized communities have not received equitable treatment in our schools. As a mental health professional and someone who has worked alongside many educators in the WAPS schools I believe that I can truly advocate on behalf of all people in Winona, particularly those who often are overlooked.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

My top priorities as a school board member are to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion education for administrators, educators, and students, placing an emphasis on mental health and educating through the lens of trauma informed care.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

If elected I believe that my desire to listen to, advocate for, and empower the members of our community and the educators in our schools will benefit all by bridging the gap between Winona and Winona Public Schools.