WAPS School Board Member at Large: Karl Sonneman

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

I am running because I believe that the District is in a better position today than it was four years ago when I joined the school board and I want to sustain the improvement. The School Board needs an independent voice of someone who has outside experiences. I was born and raised in Winona, but also lived for over 20 years elsewhere. I have practiced law in Winona for 30 years, and addressed the business of an office meeting payroll and paying the rent. I served the public while practicing in the Attorney General’s office. During my years in Winona, I have worked as a public defender handling juvenile cases, as well as handling sophisticated financial matters such as bond sales and estate planning. I worked with youth as a referee and coach of youth soccer for many years.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

The District needs to spend public dollars wisely and continue to attract and retain outstanding teachers. The District may annually levy for long term maintenance costs and therefore needs to use these monies wisely. It further needs to empower teachers and safety staff to keep discipline and good order in schools and classrooms while respecting all students. The School Board and the administration need give our teachers the support to do this. I will continue to work for a diverse education environment in ways that best meets the individual needs of each student. Public schools need to encourage and teach a civic commitment that allows all of us to live a common life together. We need to find the solutions for future problems faced by the District in Winona and not look outside for quick answers.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

The voters of the greater Winona area are the constituents of District #861. Some have children or grandchildren in the public schools of the District and are directly benefited by a high quality, diverse education delivered by great teachers. Some work for the District and are benefited by a positive environment that respects and promotes their professionalism. Some are employers who can hire knowledgeable, skilled and dedicated workers who were educated in the District schools. Many are simply members of a community that gain from positive interactions in stores, churches, clubs and neighborhoods with these children, parents, grandparents, teachers, staff, and businesses, who may be the salespersons, telephone staff, builders, person in the next pew, friend, or child of a friend that a constituent meets daily.