WAPS School Board Member at Large: Nancy Denzer

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

I am interested in the success of the school district as a whole and believe that the work of the school board is to always be guided toward the greater good for our students, staff and the community. I’m running for a second term on school board because I believe that the goals I set for my first 4 years are being accomplished and there is still more to do for the district in term of sustaining a balance budget and healthy fund balance, making improvements to our fleet of 6 buildings and continually improving our curriculum and access to opportunities for all students.

I grew up in Minnesota City just 10 miles outside of Winona and am a product of Winona Area Public Schools. I have resided in Winona for the majority of my life. Our two children are graduates of WAPS and both choose to be licensed educators as their profession. We are a family of educators as I spent 34 years in public education before retiring in 2018 as a principal with Rochester Public Schools. I decided when I retired that I wanted to give back to a community and a profession that has been very important to me for decades so I ran for WAPS school board in 2018 and was elected in November of 2018.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

Running for a second term on the school board is important to me because there have been some significant decisions made with regard to facilities, budget and staffing that I would like to see through to the end. I am committed to supporting the work of the community task force that would improve facilities, academics and the overall future for our students and staff to continue thriving in.

A healthy budget is imperative to providing quality education for our students as well as being able to retain and attract excellent educators, administrators, and support staff. This current board created a board finance committee that works closely with district staff to achieve this goal.

I believe in the work that is being done at WAPS and that public education is an excellent choice for the families of the Winona area to consider when sending their most precious resource; their children, to school. I want to continue the work of supporting our diversity and equity in programming so that all students have access to all opportunities that are available.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

Over the past 4 years I have responded to emails, answered phone calls and have had numerous face to face conversations with community members regarding questions, concerns, feedback and giving their perspective. I am open to hearing from anyone and have done my best to be thoughtful and timely in any responses. I believe that I am approachable and willing to listen and learn from community members. I have an open invitation to the community to reach out to me and if I don’t know the answer I’ll do my very best to help find out what it is.