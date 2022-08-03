WAPS School Board Member at Large: Torry Moore

Why are you interested in this position? Additionally, what experience do you have that makes you a good candidate for this position?

As a parent of children currently in the RIOS program and an alumnus of WSHS, I have a longtime connection to the public schools in Winona and believe that we can do better. Being a business owner, I believe that I can bring my experience in that world to help improve the school district and improve communication between the board and the public.

What would be some of your top priorities in this position?

Getting public support behind a potential upcoming referendum by working and communicating with community at-large. Being a huge supporter of the RIOS program, I’d like to see other offerings within the district that would attract students from other schools in the area that do not offer those programs. I’d also like to see increased support and funding for the teachers and teaching staff that are the backbone of our schools.

How do you believe you could benefit constituents?

Strong schools are a very important part of our community. A strong public school attracts potential employees to the community, it helps the next generation prepare for the very big world ahead of them, and it gives every child an opportunity to grow and learn. I believe that my experience in both my work and personal life provide an understanding of the challenges that are presented to the public schools but also offer some insight into how to build and improve our local district.