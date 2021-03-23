WATCH NOW: Local artists' song featured in Charles Barkley-led Capital One March Madness ad (copy)

“It’s a really good feeling to see your work out in the world,” Greenwood said. “Obviously, when I started the song in my bedroom I had no thought or intention of it getting picked up. I was just creating during quarantine and writing about my experience with everything at the time.

“The first time I actually saw the ad was late one night when a friend hit me up out of the blue with a screen recording of it playing on his snapchat story. It was pretty cool.”

The pair of TeawhYB and Jack Greenwood began collaborating over a year ago due to mutual interest in each other’s work. Initially Greenwood crafted the backbeat of the song and then sent it to Baumgart, who arraigned his portion of the track.

Resulting in the collaboration would become “Backyard Basketball,” a track which was released last fall but is starting to make waves again due to its inclusion in the Capital One ad.

“It started all with Jack, honestly,” Baumgart said. “We talked about doing a collaboration for quite some time and one day he sent me a rough draft of the Backyard Basketball concept. Seemingly a perfect fit, because I’m a huge basketball fan, so I just tried to do my thing and add some fun-flavor.