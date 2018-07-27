VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception will take place Aug. 2 and feature the work of watercolorist and Soldiers Grove native Pete Sandker. When he can, Sandker spends part of the year with friends in Maine and Massachusetts, so nautical themes are as much a part of his body of work as local ones.
Sandker grew up on a goat farm in a valley down under the hills of southwest Wisconsin. His parents taught him about wildlife, edible plants and tree species, but most importantly, they gave him the freedom to teach himself. Much of his childhood was spent exploring the woods with his older brothers, and they all attended school in a small building in the country with two grades to a room. His love of nature and the outdoors is evident in the wide range of flora and fauna that appear in realistic detail in his work.
Sandker’s paintings are done in a unique watercolor style consisting of very small, concise patterning in lieu of the usual layering and washes. They invoke a sense of wonder associated with the natural world, along with an obsessive attention to detail. Plants and animals intertwine and combine to become entirely new creatures while the wind becomes a tangible shape, swirling through leaves and over various lakes and waterways. His paintings illustrate a truly unique perspective on an entirely different world, imagined in a tapestry of succession of familiar haunts where the artist himself is rarely seen.
The watercolors of Sandker and the work of VIVA’s 23 member-artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Aug. 2 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
