This photo of the Copeland Avenue bridge over the La Crosse River north of downtown was taken in 1927. 100 years ago, on February 9, 1923, an ordinance was adopted by the city council changing the name of Mill Street on La Crosse’s north side and sections of North Third Street north of Zeisler Street to Copeland Avenue. The southern edge of this street name change is roughly where it crosses the La Crosse River north of downtown. Mill Street had been so named for the several lumber mills that lined the Black River and which were accessed via Mill Street. These lumber mills include the A.S. Trow Lumber Company, the McDonalds Brothers’ mill, and the La Crosse Lumber Company, of which F.A. Copeland was president and had originally been known as the Washburn Lumber Company, owned by Governor Cadwallader C. Washburn. F.A. Copeland had earlier donated 8 of the company’s 17 acres to the city which became Copeland Park.