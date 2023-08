Three Chippewa River Baseball League teams are set to compete among the 12 remaining in this weekend’s Wisconsin Baseball Association finals.

The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Cavaliers are among those vying for a state championship when games get underway Friday night at Carson Park in Eau Claire and Merchants Park in Osseo. The three teams are in different pools and will not meet each other on Friday or Saturday.

Tilden opens play at 9 p.m. Friday night against the Hudson River Bats at Carson Park and will play again Saturday against Spooner at either 1 or 7 p.m. at the same site, based on the results of Friday’s game. Osseo will stay at home for pool play and host the Holmen Features at 6 p.m. Friday night at Merchants Park. The Merchants will play the Brill Millers on Saturday at either 10 a.m. or 4 p.m., pending Friday’s result. The Cavaliers face the defending state champion River Falls Fighting Fish to open play at Carson Park on Friday at 6 p.m. and will meet the Everest Merchants Saturday at either 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. based on the results in the opening game.

The best team from each pool will advance to Sunday’s semifinals in Osseo. The winner in Pool 1 (River Falls, Eau Claire and Everest) will meet Pool 4’s winner (Viroqua, Rapids or Hayward) at 10 a.m. before the winners in Pool 2 (Tilden, Spooner, Hudson) and Pool 3 (Osseo, Holmen, Brill) square off at 1 p.m. Those two semifinal winners advance to the state championship game at 4 p.m. in Osseo.

All three CRBL teams advanced out of last weekend’s regional play with unbeaten records.

Tilden advanced to the state championship game a season ago, falling to River Falls 3-2 in Onalaska. Overall eight CRBL teams have won WBA state titles, most recently the Eau Claire Cavaliers in 2019. The Tigers have won two (1995, 2004) and the Merchants won their first title in 2018. The Eau Claire Bears have the most WBA titles among CRBL teams with three (2005, 2008, 2009).

Overall Tilden is making its league-best 22nd appearance in the finals while the Merchants are there for the ninth time and the Cavaliers are alive in the tourney’s second weekend for a sixth time.

