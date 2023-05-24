WCCU Credit Union President and CEO, Kevin Hauser will be retiring on June 2. Kevin was hired by WCCU in 1991 and was appointed as President and CEO in 2003. During his tenure, he played a significant role in growing the credit union from an asset size of $135 million to nearly $900 million.

Monte Torgerson, Board Chairman, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, 240+ staff, and over 40,000 members, we want to thank Kevin for his 32 years of dedication to our credit union. With his leadership, WCCU grew from three locations to 13 branches, including a mobile branch and an in-school branch. In addition, Kevin has made a lasting impact on the staff and the communities that WCCU serves. We are sincerely grateful to Kevin for his dedication to WCCU and wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”

Hauser added, “Over the past 32 years, WCCU has enriched my life with opportunities and friendships. Words cannot begin to express how deeply grateful I am for this incredible journey. Thank you to our communities and members for letting us be a part of your lives. I want to give an even bigger thank you to the staff of WCCU. They do so much for our members and I’m proud to have known and worked alongside them.”

With the assistance of an independent external consultant, the Board of Directors has appointed Chris Barnick to succeed Kevin Hauser as the President and Chief Executive Officer.

Barnick was born and raised in St. Peter, Minnesota. He brings over 20 years of experience of working in the financial services industry including Wells Fargo, Affinity Plus Credit Union and most recently, he was a Senior Vice-President at Think Mutual Bank in Rochester, Minnesota.

Barnick said, “I am honored to join an organization comprised of passionate, hardworking, and caring people that are committed to helping its members build a better life. The WCCU family has done an amazing job of making a difference in their communities through excellent member care, education, financial giving, and through its innovative spirit. I am also very excited and humbled to continue to build upon the great things that Kevin has accomplished in his outstanding career. I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their financial goals and I can’t wait to help make this a reality for the people of Southwest Wisconsin!”

Barnick and his wife, Alicia, along with their family dog, Casper, are in the process of relocating from Eagan, Minnesota, to Westby. They have three grown children, Zachary, Charlie, and Annabelle. Barnick will transition to his position at WCCU on Monday, June 5.

To recognize Kevin Hauser’s retirement and thank him for his contributions, WCCU is hosting open houses at the following offices, and all are welcome to attend:

Wednesday, May 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., WCCU Reedsburg;

Thursday, June 1, 2 to 5 p.m., WCCU Richland Center (Main Office);

Friday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., WCCU Westby.