WDN briefs (copy)

MEN’S SOCCER

Man City, Liverpool win in EPL title race; Norwich relegated

LONDON — It’s still advantage Manchester City in the English Premier League title race after the league leader and Liverpool won tricky away matches at in-form teams on Saturday.

First up was Liverpool, which won at Newcastle 1-0 despite resting several players, and was briefly atop the table.

Then City won at Leeds 4-0 a few hours later to move back above Liverpool by one point and also move to within one of Liverpool’s goal difference, which is the first tiebreaker in England.

There are four rounds left in their compelling title fight.

“We stuck together and we reduced the goal difference. I don’t know if it is important — but it is in our hands,” City coach Pep Guardiola said.

“Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion. We win, we will be champions. We draw, they (Liverpool) will be champions.”

Both sides also have the second legs of their Champions League semifinals next week: Liverpool travels to Villarreal with a 2-0 lead, and City plays at Real Madrid having also won the first leg 4-3.

With that in mind, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup.

They should nevertheless have won more comfortably as they dominated. In the end, Naby Keita’s first-half goal stood up.

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past a hapless Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle had been bidding for a fifth straight win — and a seventh straight victory at home — but struggled to escape Liverpool’s press.

“Coming here, a team in form, six home wins on the bounce, great weather, everybody in a good mood, pretty much everything was prepared for another home win,” Klopp said.

“The only group who wanted to avoid that was my players. It was an outstanding football game, to be honest. In the circumstances, it was a top-class performance.”

Relegation-threatened Leeds also came in with impressive form from being unbeaten in the previous five matches.

But Rodri headed City into a halftime lead, and further goals from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed the result, which was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

Leeds remained one place and five points above third-from-bottom Everton, which has two games in hand.

RELEGATED

Norwich was relegated after Dean Smith’s return to Aston Villa ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings inflicted a 10th loss in 12 on Norwich and left it 13 points from safety with four matches remaining.

It is the fourth straight season which has ended in either promotion or relegation for Norwich.

Watford was also on the brink of going straight back down to the Championship after it lost to Burnley 2-1 to become the first team in top-flight history to lose 11 straight home games.

Two late goals consigned Watford to defeat and left it 12 points behind Leeds.

Burnley moved five points clear of the drop.

Southampton was 11 points clear – although it has played a match more than all of the teams around it – after losing at home to Crystal Palace 2-1.

Also, Brighton won at Wolverhampton 3-0.

NBA

Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned, $3M-5M estimate

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction.

The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18, David Kohler of SCP Auctions said Saturday.

“We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey,” he said.

Kohler said the seller, who wants to remain anonymous, has had the jersey for 25 years.

The seller approached Kohler after seeing another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

Also last year, a rookie trading card of Bryant’s sold for $1.8 million. Neither of the 2021 sales were conducted by SCP Auctions.

The upcoming auction features the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento.

He donned the same jersey at home on May 8 and May 10 in the Western Conference semifinals against Utah. The Lakers won the first game, with Bryant scoring 19 points. They lost the second game in which he had nine points. They went on to lose the series, 4-1, to conclude Bryant’s rookie year.

The jersey’s authenticity has been verified by independent authenticators, who photo-matched it, Kohler said. That process involves examining an item’s unique characteristics. It was also matched to a 1997 trading card featuring Bryant wearing the jersey. It features a logo representing the NBA’s 50th anniversary.

Kohler said the market for Bryant memorabilia remains “very, very strong” two years after his death.

“As long as it’s the real stuff,” Kohler said. “He’s beloved.”

Bryant was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, in a California helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The jersey can be viewed by appointment at SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel. The auction ends June 4.

NHL

Red Wings will not bring back Jeff Blashill, 2 assistant coaches

DETROIT — The Red Wings will not bring back coach Jeff Blashill next season.

The organization made the decision Saturday, after the Wings ended their season Friday in New Jersey with a 5-3 victory.

Assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko will also not have their contracts renewed.

“Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko,” the Red Wings announced in a statement.

Yzerman will address the media Monday in his season-ending press conference.

Blashill recently completed his seventh season as head coach of the Red Wings and has spent the last 11 seasons with the organization. Houda and Salajko have served in their respective positions for the last six seasons.

The Wings missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, finishing 32-40-10.

The Wings were a surprise team the first half of the schedule and were reasonably thinking about playoff contention until a slide after mid-February. They went 10-19-4 from Feb. 14, when the strength of schedule increased noticeably.

The Wings ranked 31st out of 32 teams in goals-against average (3.78 goals allowed), while also finishing last on the penalty kill (73.8%). They were 26th on the power play (16.3%).

The Wings made the playoffs under Blashill, 48, his first season and were eliminated by Tampa Bay in five games. Since then, as the organization’s rebuild has taken hold, the Wings have fallen dramatically in the standings.

Blashill’s record in his seven seasons guiding the Wings was 204-261-71. He was the second longest-tenured coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper.

