We are dropping the paywall on coronavirus news stories

Every day in our newsroom, we work diligently under one shared and overarching goal: To keep readers informed.

That’s it. That’s what our journalists do every step of the way, every day. Cover the news of the day in the best, most accurate way possible, in order to provide those in our community with the information that is most essential to their lives.

Currently, much of that information centers on the COVID-19 developments in our area, the nation and the world. We know that our journalism can help people make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with news like this.

This includes stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of community leaders, and much more. We also want to answer questions, and provide advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus on our daily lives.

And because of the public health implications of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are lifting our paywall and providing unlimited access to our stories about the virus.